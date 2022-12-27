– Impact Wrestling has announced that this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV will be a Best of 2022 special:

– Additionally, PWInsider reports that one of the matches featured this week will be Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona from Hard to Kill 2022 will be featured during the broadcast. It will also feature the announcement of Year-End Award winners, along with several promos to set up future matchups for next year.

– Also, PWInsider reports that the first weekly Impact Wrestling show of 2023 will feature Chris Sabin vs. Matt Cardona in a singles match, plus the Impact debut of Anthony Greene.