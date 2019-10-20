Impact Wrestling News: Bound for Glory Entrance Set Photos, Wrestlers Hype Tonight’s Show, Top 5 Must See Moments Before BFG

– Naomichi Marufuji and Impact Wrestling referee John Bravo have shared photos of the Bound for Glory stage and entrance set via Twitter. You can check out those images below.

Sneak peek, Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory set, tonight at 8pm on Pay-per-view. I have new gear tonight too. ￼ #bfg #impact #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/CTQ2DbSn9F — John E. Bravo (@JohnEBravo1st) October 20, 2019

– A number of Impact’s top wrestlers have shared some hype tweets ahead of tonight’s Bound for Glory event. You can check out some tweets from Michael Elgin, Ken Shamrock, Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard, Tessa Blanchard, and Moose below.

Dream match, biggest match of my career are often thrown around too much in wrestling. But tonight @IMPACTWRESTLING BFG, I wrestle @noah_marufuji_ which really is those things to me. If you’ve watched me since joining Impact, you know what I can do. Well tonight is next level. — BigMike (@MichaelElgin25) October 20, 2019

It all happens tonight at #boundforglory I shut @TheMooseNation up once and for all! https://t.co/7W8Hyc14pH — KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) October 20, 2019

Hey @TheRock this was a memorable moment in my adolescent years that made me very happy. If not busy, Plz tune in Sunday for @IMPACTWRESTLING Bound for glory. I will re-live this exact moment. I hope I make you proud.

PS: STUBER was an awesome film. pic.twitter.com/XTeH2nrvTW — MOOSE (@TheMooseNation) October 19, 2019

Oh stoppppppp……..go back to Bali and drink a fancy umbrella drink. https://t.co/WfOiLqVK9F — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) October 20, 2019

Don’t get injured during your signing. You’re not getting out of me ending your career tomorrow. https://t.co/R2khVDEirS — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) October 19, 2019

I’m no stranger to ladder matches. This Sunday I’ve got tunnel vision. End oVe. XDivision Championship. ….entonces…😏 pic.twitter.com/vwLJUgqPOD — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) October 17, 2019

– Impact Wrestling released a new Top 5 video featuring the most must-see moments to watch before Bound for Glory 2019. You can check out that video below.