Impact Wrestling News: Bound for Glory Entrance Set Photos, Wrestlers Hype Tonight’s Show, Top 5 Must See Moments Before BFG

October 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bound For Glory Impact Wrestling

– Naomichi Marufuji and Impact Wrestling referee John Bravo have shared photos of the Bound for Glory stage and entrance set via Twitter. You can check out those images below.

– A number of Impact’s top wrestlers have shared some hype tweets ahead of tonight’s Bound for Glory event. You can check out some tweets from Michael Elgin, Ken Shamrock, Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard, Tessa Blanchard, and Moose below.

– Impact Wrestling released a new Top 5 video featuring the most must-see moments to watch before Bound for Glory 2019. You can check out that video below.

