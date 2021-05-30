wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Bound for Glory 2017 Airing on AXS TV Next Month, This Week’s Classic Match and Moment, Top 5 Moments From This Week’s Episode
– AXS TV will air Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2017 next month, June 10, at 3 PM ET. The card featured:
* Impact Global Championship: Eli Drake (c) vs. Johnny Impact
* Six Sides of Steel: Bobby Lashley & King Mo vs. Moose & Stephan Bonnar
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim vs. Allie
* 5150 Street Fight for Impact World Tag Team Championship: Ohio Versus Everything (c) vs. The Latin American Xchange (Santana & Ortiz)
* Team Impact (EC3, Eddie Edwards & James Storm) vs. Team AAA (El Hijo del Fantasma, Pagano & Texano
* Monster’s Ball Match: Abyss vs. Grado
* Taiji Ishimori vs. Tyson Dux
* X Division Championship: Trevor Lee (c) vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Garza Jr. vs. Matt Sydal vs. Petey Williams vs. Sonjay Dutt
A special Impact in 60 focusing on the best of Doc Gallows will air that same day.
– Impact Wrestling has released the top five moments for this past Thursday’s episode:
– They’ve also released videos of the Classic Match of the Week, which features Mickie James & Magnus vs. James Storm & Serena Deeb, as well as a Classic Moment involved Team 3D:
