Impact Wrestling News: Brian Hebner Returns To Impact, Eric Young’s Group Gets A Name, Pre-Show Available Online

– Brian Hebner, who recently announced his exit from the NWA, made his return to Impact Wrestling on tonight’s Hard to Kill PPV. He was the referee for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship match between Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Nevaeh and Havok.

– Eric Young’s group with Joe Doering and Deaner has been given the name Violent by Design. They won their match tonight at Hard to Kill against Rhino, Tommy Dreamer and Cousin Jake, which was under ‘Old School Rules’. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– The pre-show for tonight’s PPV, featuring Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers and Madison Rayne’s retirement announcement, is now available online.