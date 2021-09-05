wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Chris Bey Calls David Finlay a Baby, VIP Tickets Available for Upcoming TV Tapings, Latest Video Highlights
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
– In a new video from Impact Wrestling, Chris Bey cuts a promo on David Finlay and calls him a baby for crying for a rematch against him:
EXCLUSIVE: @DashingChrisBey has called @THEdavidfinlay a baby for asking for a rematch. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/XEOZA7F6r6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 5, 2021
– VIP tickets are currently available for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming TV tapings slated for later this month. The Impact Wrestling TV tapings are scheduled for Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee for September 17-19.
– Here are some video highlights from the latest episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV:
More Trending Stories
- Clip of Fan Trying to Offer Beer to CM Punk During AEW Rampage, Note on Punk’s Bret Hart Shirt
- New Wrestler Confirmed for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out (SPOILERS)
- Note On Injured AEW Star In Chicago For All Out Weekend (Possible Spoilers)
- Note On What Adam Cole Considered ‘Non-Negotiable’ Prior To Contract Talks With WWE