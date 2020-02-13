wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: David Penzer Returning for TNA Reunion Show, Update on Impact+ Service, Edwards vs. Elgin Match to be Filmed for TV

February 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– David Penzer announced this week that he will be returning for the upcoming TNA: There’s No Place Like Home reunion show for Impact Wrestling at WrestleCon. Penzer will be serving as the ring announcer for the event. You can check out the announcement below.

PWInsider reports that there’s been backstage talk in Impact recently about bringing some independent wrestling promotions to the Impact+ streaming service.

– Also, PWInsider reports that the Eddie Edwards vs. Michael match that will be held at Pro Wrestling Revolver is being filmed for Impact TV. The event is being held in Dayton, Ohio.

