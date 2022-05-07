wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Deonna Purrazzo and Ace Austin Set for Meet & Greet, More Impact Video Highlights
May 7, 2022 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and X-Division Champion Ace Austin will be taking part in a post-show Meet & Greet tonight at the Promowest pavilion later tonight.
Sooo want another scoop!??? I got you guys! @IMPACTWRESTLING fans…. POST Saturday’s show.
Meet & Greet @DeonnaPurrazzo and @The_Ace_Austin 🤩
Get Tickets for Saturday:
➡️ https://t.co/ztptpewJzr pic.twitter.com/nd1wCVQWZZ
— ShopImpact.com (@shopimpactdeals) May 4, 2022
– Below are some more video highlights for last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: