Impact Wrestling News: Deonna Purrazzo and Ace Austin Set for Meet & Greet, More Impact Video Highlights

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling stars Deonna Purrazzo and X-Division Champion Ace Austin will be taking part in a post-show Meet & Greet tonight at the Promowest pavilion later tonight.

– Below are some more video highlights for last Thursday’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:


