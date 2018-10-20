Quantcast

 

Impact Wrestling News: Details On Impact Wrestling Tapings In March, Scarlett Bordeaux Continues Talent Search, Bound For Glory Survey

October 20, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling logo Global Wrestling Network Ed Nordholm Fight Network

– Impact Wrestling has announced details for their upcoming TV tapings in March 2019 in Windsor, Ontario. They happen on March 22 and March 23 at St. Clair College. Their next tapings include next month in Las Vegas followed by January in Nashville.

– Impact has sent out a survey with questions about Bound for Glory.

– Scarlett Bordeaux is still searching for a wrestler to be the manager of, as you can see in her tweets.

