Impact Wrestling News: Details On Impact Wrestling Tapings In March, Scarlett Bordeaux Continues Talent Search, Bound For Glory Survey

– Impact Wrestling has announced details for their upcoming TV tapings in March 2019 in Windsor, Ontario. They happen on March 22 and March 23 at St. Clair College. Their next tapings include next month in Las Vegas followed by January in Nashville.

– Impact has sent out a survey with questions about Bound for Glory.

Let us know what you thought of this week's IMPACT by filling out this quick survey. We have a few Bound For Glory related questions too! https://t.co/OEEsblAdzi — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2018

– Scarlett Bordeaux is still searching for a wrestler to be the manager of, as you can see in her tweets.

.@Lady_Scarlett13 is opening her talent search up to EVERYBODY! Send your videos to [email protected] and her next big star could be you! #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/XaCRBHGJTl — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 16, 2018

.@iPeteyWilliams felt he had done enough to earn @Lady_Scarlett13's managerial guidance but she's casting her net wider than ever. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/cx5Q0iGb1X — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 19, 2018