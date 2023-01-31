– PWInsider reports that Dirty Dango, aka former WWE Superstar Fandango, has signed with Impact Wrestling. Dirty Dango previously debuted for Impact at Bound for Glory last year.

– PWInsider also reports that Tasha Steelz requested some time off, which explains why she walked out on Savannah Evans on TV last week. She did not work the recent Orlando TV tapings, and she’s not expected to be on the next four weeks of Impact TV programming. Steelz did reportedly sign a new multi-year deal with the company recently. It’s unknown when she will make her return.

– Lastly, PWInsider notes that several NJPW are tentatively expected to work the upcoming No Surrender pay-per-vie event in Las Vegas on February 24. They will also likely be a part of the post-event TV tapings as well.