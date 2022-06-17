Impact Wrestling News: D’Lo Brown Reunites With Aces & Eights, Eric Young Assaults Josh Alexander Before Slammiversary

– On tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, D’Low Brown reunited with Aces & Eights members Wes Brisco and Garett Bischoff and helped them level the playing field against Honor No More. You can view some clips of D’Lo Brown from tonight’s show below:

– During their contract signing segment on Impact Wrestling, Eric Young and Violent By Design attacked Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and EVP Scott D’Amore. Young delivered a piledriver on Alexander on the exposed wood of the ring before the show went off the air. You can check out a clip of the segment below.

Josh Alexander will get a chance at some payback Sunday night at Slammiversary 2022.