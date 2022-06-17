wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: D’Lo Brown Reunites With Aces & Eights, Eric Young Assaults Josh Alexander Before Slammiversary
– On tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, D’Low Brown reunited with Aces & Eights members Wes Brisco and Garett Bischoff and helped them level the playing field against Honor No More. You can view some clips of D’Lo Brown from tonight’s show below:
The Tag Team chemistry is showing from Aces and Eights!@Wesbrisco @GarettBischoff #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/WY1kbvo8kK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
The IMPACT Originals are standing tall on #IMPACTonAXSTV!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/mbI91lWiOs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
You're lookin at the real deal now! @dlobrown75 is cleaning house on #IMPACTonAXSTV!!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/lFRd6NGmlT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
– During their contract signing segment on Impact Wrestling, Eric Young and Violent By Design attacked Impact World Champion Josh Alexander and EVP Scott D’Amore. Young delivered a piledriver on Alexander on the exposed wood of the ring before the show went off the air. You can check out a clip of the segment below.
Josh Alexander will get a chance at some payback Sunday night at Slammiversary 2022.
.@TheEricYoung doesn't care about history! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/8Wj7RreimF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
.@Walking_Weapon is ready to beat some respect into @TheEricYoung at #Slammiversary!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/izKLPr9ml3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
.@Walking_Weapon struck a nerve!!, @ScottDAmore just took a shot at @CodyDeaner and paid for it, Things are breaking down on #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/gtcgm66byx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
PILEDRIVER!@Walking_Weapon is a bloody mess just days from #Slammiversary thanks to @TheEricYoung and VBD!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/CCkRmVguYD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 17, 2022
