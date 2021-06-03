wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Doc Gallows to be Featured on Impact in 60, Trading Cards Announcement Coming Soon, Talk’n Shop Live Show
June 3, 2021
– Impact Wrestling has announced that the June 10 edition of Impact in 60 will showcase Doc Gallows. Tonight’s episode features D’Lo Brown and aires at 10:00 pm EST on AXS TV.
The June 17 episode will showcase Rhino. Finally, the June 24 episode will feature Johnny Swinger.
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling is expected to make an announcement soon on new trading cards being released for the promotion.
– Additionally, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be taking part in a live Talk N’ Shop event. It’s scheduled for June 13 at Jimmy’s Seafood. Ticket details and more information are available HERE.
