wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Doc Gallows to be Featured on Impact in 60, Trading Cards Announcement Coming Soon, Talk’n Shop Live Show

June 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Good Brothers Impact Turning Point Karl Anderson Doc Gallows

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the June 10 edition of Impact in 60 will showcase Doc Gallows. Tonight’s episode features D’Lo Brown and aires at 10:00 pm EST on AXS TV.

The June 17 episode will showcase Rhino. Finally, the June 24 episode will feature Johnny Swinger.

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling is expected to make an announcement soon on new trading cards being released for the promotion.

– Additionally, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will be taking part in a live Talk N’ Shop event. It’s scheduled for June 13 at Jimmy’s Seafood. Ticket details and more information are available HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Doc Gallows, Impact in 60, Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading