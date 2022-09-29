wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs.

– Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.

– Tonight’s episode of Before the Impact on Youtube at 7:30 PM ET will feature Jason Hotch vs. Yuya Uemura.

