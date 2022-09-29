Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight

– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs.

– Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.

.@AllieKATCH & @mashaslamovich have been without food, water, and sleep ahead of MONSTERS BALL TONIGHT on #IMPACTonAXSTV! Stay tuned for another update later today! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/FBvrzXsvCQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 29, 2022

– Tonight’s episode of Before the Impact on Youtube at 7:30 PM ET will feature Jason Hotch vs. Yuya Uemura.