Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs.
– Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
.@AllieKATCH & @mashaslamovich have been without food, water, and sleep ahead of MONSTERS BALL TONIGHT on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
Stay tuned for another update later today! #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/FBvrzXsvCQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 29, 2022
– Tonight’s episode of Before the Impact on Youtube at 7:30 PM ET will feature Jason Hotch vs. Yuya Uemura.
The action begins #BeforeTheIMPACT, streaming TOMORROW NIGHT at 7:30pm ET exclusively on @IMPACTPlusApp, YouTube, and Facebook when @TheJasonHotch takes on @Im_YuyaUemura!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/BSJdIhNNE3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 28, 2022
