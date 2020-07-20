wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Impact+ Taping Set for September, EC3 Video, Ethan Page Hypes Impact, Impact in 60

July 20, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– It looks like Impact will be resuming their Impact+ tapings in September, as Lariato Pro Wrestling announced that their September 12th show (which had been scheduled for July 25th but was delayed due to the pandemic) will be an Impact+ taping.

“Lariato Pro Wrestling is excited to announce that our LIVE September 12th show will be an IMPACT! +PLUS TAPING!!!! Brought to you by Comunnity Bank of Dublin! See @The_BigLG Doc Gallows, Eric Young, @johnnyswinger3, @steveofcrazzy, and all your favorite Lariato wrestlers!”

– Impact Wrestling released this video hyping EC3’s return to Impact Wrestling this Tuesday.

– Ethan Page hyped this week’s Impact Wrestling episode as the most important one in years.

– Tonight’s Impact in 60 will feature ladder matches.

