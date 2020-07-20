wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Impact+ Taping Set for September, EC3 Video, Ethan Page Hypes Impact, Impact in 60
– It looks like Impact will be resuming their Impact+ tapings in September, as Lariato Pro Wrestling announced that their September 12th show (which had been scheduled for July 25th but was delayed due to the pandemic) will be an Impact+ taping.
“Lariato Pro Wrestling is excited to announce that our LIVE September 12th show will be an IMPACT! +PLUS TAPING!!!! Brought to you by Comunnity Bank of Dublin! See @The_BigLG Doc Gallows, Eric Young, @johnnyswinger3, @steveofcrazzy, and all your favorite Lariato wrestlers!”
Lariato Pro Wrestling is excited to announce that our LIVE September 12th show will be an IMPACT! +PLUS TAPING!!!! Brought to you by Comunnity Bank of Dublin! See @The_BigLG Doc Gallows, Eric Young, @johnnyswinger3, @steveofcrazzy, and all your favorite Lariato wrestlers! pic.twitter.com/mu9sS2oZiF
— Lariato Pro Wrestling (@LariatoW) July 19, 2020
– Impact Wrestling released this video hyping EC3’s return to Impact Wrestling this Tuesday.
– Ethan Page hyped this week’s Impact Wrestling episode as the most important one in years.
Tuesday
8pm@AXSTV
Most important episode of @IMPACTWRESTLING in years!!!
This company always banks on #TheNorth to deliver the goods!
This. Is. The. FN. Match.
Tune in. pic.twitter.com/gx4YdKFBpx
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) July 19, 2020
– Tonight’s Impact in 60 will feature ladder matches.
