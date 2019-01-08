Impact Wrestling News: Ed Nordholm Addresses Roster At TV Taping, Veteran Appearance A One Shot Deal, Next PPV Planned For April

– PWInsider reports that Anthem President Ed Nordholm addressed the Impact Wrestling roster last night at the taping in what was said to be a largely positive speech. He said that the company dude what it set out to do in 2018, calling 2017 a “learning year” after Anthem took over. 2018 was about getting it ready for the future, and now everyone is optimistic and enthusiastic for 2019.

Nordholm also said there was growth of the Fight Network internationally and Impact will continue to be a large part of that. Anthem owns the Fight Network. He also talked about the move to the Pursuit Channel. He said one of the reasons Anthem took over was to use the company for their own assets, and Pursuit is a channel they own. Impact now has digital rights to the series again now that the Pop deal is over, which is why they can simulcast the series on Twitch on Fridays.

Nordholm took questions from the roster. He said there were rumors that Anthem wanted to sell but that is not the case, telling the roster they don’t have to worry about that.

– Scott Steiner’s appearance last night was a one shot deal to have something special for the Pursuit Channel debut. While he could return down the line, it was only meant to be for the one show and isn’t meant to be the start of a storyline for Steiner.

– Impact is planning to have their next PPV in April, but they haven’t found a specific date yet. The April PPV is usually Lockdown, but that hasn’t been confirmed.