Impact Wrestling News: Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel Title Match Set, Updated Lineup for Next Week, Stars React to Slammiversary
– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matchups for next week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV. Next week’s show will feature new Impact Wrestling World champion Eddie Edwards defending his title against Trey Miguel.
* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel
* The Good Brothers vs. Reno Scum
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee
* Satellite Interview with Rich Swann & Medical Update
* Sami Callihan confronts Ken Shamrock
* The debut of WRESTLEHOUSE
Following that, there will be a new Impact in 60 on AXS TV showcasing classic Slammiversary matches. The following week’s show on August 4 will showcase classic Chris Sabin matchups.
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @TheEddieEdwards vs. @TheTreyMiguel – IMPACT World Championship @MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG vs. @Thornstowe_Scum and @legendbaby81 @DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @Kimber_Lee90
An update on @GottaGetSwann! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QvzTijPGjl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2020
– Impact has also released a video of stars reacting to las weekend’s Slammiversary event. That video is available below.
