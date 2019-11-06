Impact Wrestling News: Hard to Kill Venue and Preview Clip, Details on Over Drive Twitch Special, Lineup for Next Week’s Show

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling announced that the promotion’s next pay-per-view event, Hard to Kill, is set for January in Dallas. Today, Impact confirmed that the event will be held on January 12, 2020 at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. You can check out the promo announcement video that was released today below.

Hard to Kill – January 12th, 2020 – Dallas, Texas! pic.twitter.com/y9tgTjgHwq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 6, 2019

– The next Impact Twitch special is set for Sunday, November 10. The special is called Over Drive and will be held in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Matchups for the event include Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist and Willie Mack vs. Shera. The event is being held in conjunction with Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling. More details are available HERE.

– Impact also announced the lineup for next week’s episode on AXS TV:

* Impact Wrestling Champion Sami Callihan & Madman Fulton vs. Tessa Blanchard & Brian Cage

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Eddie Edwards

* Daga vs. Jake Crist

* 6 Man X-Division Number One Contenders Match