Impact Wrestling News: Josh Alexander Shares Media Tour Pics, This Week’s Video Highlights, Full Match & Event Videos

– Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander tweeted out some photos from his and Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace’s recent media tour in Louisville, Kentucky to promote Derby City Rumble set for later this month:

Louisville media tour was a blast. Ready for “Derby City Rumble” TV tapings July 15/16. Head over to https://t.co/yMGKPPqq4f to grab some tickets. Featuring the @IMPACTWRESTLING debut of @njpwglobal star KUSHIDA pic.twitter.com/oG5a6m8cqx — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) July 9, 2022

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:





– Impact also released the following videos:







