Impact Wrestling News: Josh Alexander Shares Media Tour Pics, This Week’s Video Highlights, Full Match & Event Videos

July 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Derby City Rumble, Josh Alexander Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander tweeted out some photos from his and Knockouts champ Jordynne Grace’s recent media tour in Louisville, Kentucky to promote Derby City Rumble set for later this month:

– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for this week’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:


– Impact also released the following videos:




