Impact Wrestling News: Lady Frost Announced for Knockouts Knockdown Tournament, Video Collection for Christian Cage, New Shirt for Josh Alexander

September 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Lady Frost Knockouts Knockdown

– Impact Wrestling has announced Lady Frost as the second entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament. You can see the announcement below.

The Knockouts Knockdown tournament will stream on Impact Plus at 8 PM ET on October 9.

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video compilation for Impact World champ Christian Cage.

– A new shirt was released this week for Impact’s Josh Alexander:

