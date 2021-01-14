Impact Wrestling News: Madison Rayne to Make Final Impact Appearance at Hard to Kill, Programming Notes for AXS TV

– PWInsider reports that Hard to Kill this weekend will be the last appearance for Madison Rayne in Impact Wrestling. As previously reported in December, Rayne is exiting the company as she has accepted a full-time job that is not part of the wrestling industry.

– As a reminder, Impact Wrestling tag team champs The Good Brothers will be hosting a special broadcast of the movie Kickboxer on AXS TV as part of Wrestle Week on Friday (Jan. 15).

– Additionally, Hidden Gems episode of Impact in 60 will be replaying on Tuesday at 3:00 pm EST. The new episode of Impact in 60 on Tuesday night will showcase classic Knockouts tag team title matches.

Also, AXS TV will broadcast TNA Lockdown 2008 on Tuesday, January 18 at 4:00 pm EST. This will be the cable broadcast debut of the event, which was headlined by Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle.