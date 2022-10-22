wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Matches & Meet and Greets Announced For Tonight’s Taping, Highlights From Thursday’s Episode

October 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for today’s TV taping in Las Vegas:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
* Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

– There will also be meet and greets with Rosemary, Jessicka Havok, Taya Valkyrie, Rhino, Heath, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo.

– Here are highlights from Thursday’s episode:

