Impact Wrestling News: Matches & Meet and Greets Announced For Tonight’s Taping, Highlights From Thursday’s Episode

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for today’s TV taping in Las Vegas:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Matt Cardona

* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green

* Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw

– There will also be meet and greets with Rosemary, Jessicka Havok, Taya Valkyrie, Rhino, Heath, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo.

– Here are highlights from Thursday’s episode: