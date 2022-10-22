wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Matches & Meet and Greets Announced For Tonight’s Taping, Highlights From Thursday’s Episode
– Impact Wrestling has announced the following matches for today’s TV taping in Las Vegas:
* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Matt Cardona
* Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green
* Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Gisele Shaw
TONIGHT at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV @IMPACTWRESTLING presents Sin City Showdown, featuring @JordynneGrace, @GiseleShaw08, @MickieJames, @ImChelseaGreen,@Walking_Weapon & @TheMattCardona!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/ZzqsadO8i6#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/jvoXebXO78
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2022
– There will also be meet and greets with Rosemary, Jessicka Havok, Taya Valkyrie, Rhino, Heath, Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo.
Don't miss your chance to meet your favorite @IMPACTWRESTLING stars TONIGHT at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, NV!@WeAreRosemary @thetayavalkyrie @FearHavok @Rhyno313 @HEATHXXII @ImChelseaGreen @DeonnaPurrazzo
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/ZzqsadO8i6 pic.twitter.com/rV1qjQnPLh
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2022
– Here are highlights from Thursday’s episode:
