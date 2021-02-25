wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Matt Cardona Wants Both the TNA & Impact World Titles, Best of Eddie Edwards on Impact in 60, New Videos

February 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Matt Cardona

– Matt Cardona noted on Twitter today that he’s in Impact Wrestling for both the Impact World title held by Rich Swann and the TNA World title held by Moose. Swann is set to defend his title against Moose on Saturday, March 13 at Impact Sacrifice. You can see Cardona’s tweet here:

– Impact in 60 on March 9 will showcase The Best of Eddie Edwards. The show will air on AXS TV at 10:00 pm EST.

– Impact Wrestling released the following videos this week, showcasing the latest Top 5 Moments from Tuesday’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Fallah Bahh vs. Johnny Swinger from Before The Impact, and the Match of the Week featuring Rey Fenix vs. Brian Cage:



