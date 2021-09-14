wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Meet & Greet Sessions Set for TV Tapings, Note on Victory Road, Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling announced the talent Meet & Greet sessions for this weekend’s TV tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. You can check out the sessions below:
Meet the stars of IMPACT all weekend at our television tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville!
– This weekend’s TV tapings for Impact will also feature the Victory Road event. Christian Cage is slated to defend the Impact World title against Ace Austin on Friday, Sept. 17.
NASHVILLE!
See @Christian4Peeps vs. @The_Ace_Austin for the IMPACT World Championship IN PERSON this Friday at our 7pm CT taping session in Skyway Studios!
– Here are the latest Impact video highlights:
