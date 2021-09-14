wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Meet & Greet Sessions Set for TV Tapings, Note on Victory Road, Video Highlights

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Impact Wrestling announced the talent Meet & Greet sessions for this weekend’s TV tapings at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. You can check out the sessions below:

– This weekend’s TV tapings for Impact will also feature the Victory Road event. Christian Cage is slated to defend the Impact World title against Ace Austin on Friday, Sept. 17.

