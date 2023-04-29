Impact Wrestling News: Mercedes Mone Will Attend Tonight’s Taping, Mickie James Welcomes Trinity

– In a post on Twitter, Mercedes Mone revealed she will be in attendance at tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping to support Trinity.

She wrote: “Pull up Chi town. Big city lights! I’m ready to feel the GLO. #Trinpact #Impact #Trinsetter”

– Meanwhile, Mickie James welcomed Trinity to Impact.

She wrote: “Welcome to the @IMPACTWRESTLING Fam @TheTrinity_Fatu !!! A new chapter to be YOU! And I couldn’t love it or you more.”