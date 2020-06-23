wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Details on Next Week’s Impact in 60, Impact Slated to Air on Pursuit Next Month
June 23, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that next week’s episode of Impact in 60 for Impact Wrestling will showcase Mick Foley’s Most Epic Battles against the likes of Samoa Joe, Sting, and more. As noted, tonight’s episode will showcase the Aces & Eights.
– Additionally, PWInsider reports that Pursuit HD is listing an episode of Impact Wrestling on Friday, July 3. The episode will air at 10:00 pm EST. Impact’s parent company, Anthem Media, has a stake in Pursuit, which was the former broadcast home for the show before the AXS TV move. It’s likely this will be a TV replay for Impact, but that’s not yet confirmed.
More Trending Stories
- Candice LeRae Issues Statement on Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Sammy Guevara Suspended by AEW, Sasha Banks Statement on Guevara Rape Comment, Guevara Apologizes
- The Undertaker Discusses WCW Telling Him He’d Never Draw Money, Being An Original Paul Heyman Guy, His 15 Year WWE Contract
- Bar Wrestling Closes After Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations, More Accusations Surface