Impact Wrestling News: No End Date Planned For POP TV Deal, Lineup For Next Week’s Episode

– PWInsider reports that there is no end date set for Impact Wrestling’s run on POP TV. While the deal officially ends on December 31, Impact and POP will continue working together while Impact looks for a new TV home in the US. Josh Mathews didn’t comment on the change during a media call yesterday. He said the worry used to be on if Impact would still be around but now they are past that (with Anthem owning the company) and everyone would find out the next TV home together.

– Here are the matches and segments for next week’s Impact Wrestling:

*Impact Champion Johnny Impact & Taya Valkyrie vs. Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard & Moose.

*Willie Mack vs. Jake Crist in a Homecoming PPV Ultimate X Qualifying match.

*The debut of “Dark” Allie

*More from Eddie Edwards, who is now commited to an insane asylum.