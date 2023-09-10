wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Names Backstage at Impact 1000 Taping, Dixie Carter on Impact’s 1000th Episode, Deonna Purrazzo & Mickie James Promoting Mid-South Mayhem Shows
– PWInsider reports that former WWE talents Maven Huffman and Oleg Prudius (aka Vladimir Kozlov) were backstage at last night’s Impact 1000 TV taping for Impact Wrestling in White Plains, New York.
– Former TNA Wrestling owner Dixie Carter commented on the Impact 1000 episode over the weekend, writing, “1000 Episodes!!! So many wonderful talent back tonight for a very special show. @IMPACTWRESTLING #proudmoment”
1000 Episodes!!! So many wonderful talent back tonight for a very special show. @IMPACTWRESTLING #proudmoment https://t.co/msG8JYkOqj
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) September 9, 2023
– Impact Wrestling announced that Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo will be appearing in Memphis on September 14-15 to promote the Mid-South Mayhem shows scheduled for later this month in Memphis, Tennessee:
IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Memphis For The 2-Night Mid-South Mayhem At Graceland Live, September 22-23
MICKIE JAMES & DEONNA PURRAZZO WILL BE IN MEMPHIS ON THURSDAY & FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14-15
Two of the most accomplished Knockouts in IMPACT Wrestling history, Mickie James & Deonna Purrazzo, will be in Memphis on Thursday & Friday, September 14-15, to promote the 2-night Mid-South Mayhem, set for Friday & Saturday, September 22-23 at historic Graceland Live in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Mid-South Mayhem marks IMPACT’s first events in Memphis in 11 years – and all the IMPACT stars are scheduled to be in Memphis for the September 22-23 shows, including Alex Shelley, Josh Alexander, Lio Rush, Eric Young, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Moose, plus Knockouts Trinity, Jordynne Grace, Gisele Shaw and so many others.
The IMPACT television trucks will be in Memphis to capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)
MICKIE JAMES
An 11-time Women’s World Champion, Mickie James has been wrestling for more than two decades, including multiple title runs in WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. She has been wrestling since 1999 and has been a multi-time winner of the Woman Wrestler of the Year award. Away from the ring, James is a renowned country music singer, perhaps best known for her hit single “Hardcore Country.” She is an inductee into the Native American Music Awards Hall of Fame.
DEONNA PURRAZZO
Deonna Purrazzo is a 3-time Knockouts World Champion who also has held other major wrestling titles, such as the Ring Of Honor Women’s Championship and the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. A New Jersey native who has been wrestling professionally since 2013, Purrazzo was ranked No. 3 of 150 female wrestlers in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Women’s 150 in 2021 – and appears on the cover of PWI’s June 2023 issue. Purrazzo is known for her lethal Fujiwara Armbar, which has caused countless opponents to tap out. Purrazzo won the first-ever Knockouts 30-minute Iron Man match, earning the title, “The Iron-Woman of IMPACT Wrestling.”
Tickets for the IMPACT shows in Memphis:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22: https://smartseat.graceland.com/?itemNumber=34065#/
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:
https://smartseat.graceland.com/?itemNumber=34066#/