– PWInsider reports that former WWE talents Maven Huffman and Oleg Prudius (aka Vladimir Kozlov) were backstage at last night’s Impact 1000 TV taping for Impact Wrestling in White Plains, New York.

– Former TNA Wrestling owner Dixie Carter commented on the Impact 1000 episode over the weekend, writing, “1000 Episodes!!! So many wonderful talent back tonight for a very special show. @IMPACTWRESTLING #proudmoment”

– Impact Wrestling announced that Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo will be appearing in Memphis on September 14-15 to promote the Mid-South Mayhem shows scheduled for later this month in Memphis, Tennessee: