Impact Wrestling News: Note on Bound for Glory PPV Price, Lineup for Next Week’s Impact in 60
September 2, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory will be priced at $39.99. The event is scheduled for October 24.
– Next week’s Impact in 60 will showcase Bully Ray. Here’s the lineup:
* Bully Ray vs. Sting – Slammiversary 2013
* Bully Ray vs. AJ Styles – Slammiversary 2011
Also, this week’s Impact is now available on ImpactPlus.tv.
