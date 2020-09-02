Impact Wrestling News: Note on Bound for Glory PPV Price, Lineup for Next Week’s Impact in 60

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory will be priced at $39.99. The event is scheduled for October 24.

– Next week’s Impact in 60 will showcase Bully Ray. Here’s the lineup:

* Bully Ray vs. Sting – Slammiversary 2013

* Bully Ray vs. AJ Styles – Slammiversary 2011

Also, this week’s Impact is now available on ImpactPlus.tv.