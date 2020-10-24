wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Note On EC3 vs. Moose At Bound for Glory, Pop-Up Virtual Shop Opening After PPV, Hype Video For Tag Team 4-Way
– PWInsider reports that the unsanctioned match between EC3 and Moose at Bound for Glory was actually taped a week or so ago. It will be presented as a cinematic match. You can also see a preview of that match below:
– Impact Wrestling will be opening a virtual pop-up shop tonight after the PPV on their Facebook page. It will be hosted by the Good Brothers with appearances from Brian Myers, Deonna Purrazzo and more. It will run from 11 PM to 1 AM ET and will feature event-used merchandise, autographed memorabilia and more. There will also be streams tomorrow and Monday from 9-11 PM ET.
– Impact Wrestling has released a preview of the fatal four-way tag team match tonight at Bound for Glory featuring The Motor City Machine Guns defending the tag team titles against Ace Austin & Madman Fulton, The Good Brothers and the North.
