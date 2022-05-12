Impact Wrestling News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Deonna Purrazzo Reveals Exclusive Shirt for Weekend TV Tapings

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be headlined by the Gauntlet for the Gold match. The winner will go on to challenge Josh Alexnder for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary.

PWInsider also reports that new Impact trading cards will soon be available at ShopImpact.com.

– Impact star Deonna Purrazzo shared a look at the exclusive T-shirts to be sold at this weekend’s TV tapings, in partnership with NAGAAA Softball and Bobby Agagnina: