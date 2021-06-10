wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Show, Rhino on Impact in 60, Slammiversary XV to Air on AXS TV
June 10, 2021
– PWInsider reports that the No DQ Match featuring Willie Mack vs. W. Morrisey will be the main event for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. You can see the full lineup for tonight’s Impact programming HERE.
– Next week’s episode of Impact in 60 will showcase Rhino. The episode will air on Thursday, June 17 on AXS TV at 10:00 pm ET.
– Also on AXS TV, the network will broadcast Impact Wrestling Slammiversary XV on June 17. The show was headlined by Alberto El Patron vs. Bobby Lashley.
