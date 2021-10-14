Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, More BTI & Impact Notes

– PWInsider reports that the X-Division tournament match featuring El Phantasmo vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack will be the opening match of tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The winner will advance to he X-Division Championship match against Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin at Bound for Glory on pay-per-view.

– Also, PWInsider reports that someone in attendance at the Impact Wrestling TV tapings raved about Chris Sabin vs. Chris Bey, which will be airing on tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV.

– Additionally, PWInsider reported that tonight’s edition of Before The Impact will broadcast the main event of last weekend’s Knockouts Knockdown PPV event featuring Decay vs. The Influence for the Knockouts tag team titles, along with other content from the event.