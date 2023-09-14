Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Segment & Match for Tonight’s Impact 1000 Show, Tonight’s Episode Gets Extra 15 Minutes

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which will be Impact 1000, will open with a segment featuring Scott D’Amore and the Knockouts. The first match of the night will be the Feast or Fired Match.

– Impact has also announced that tonight’s special episodes will run an extra 15 minutes longer than the usual two-hour timeslot. So viewers should set their DVRs accordingly: