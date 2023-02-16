wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Notes on Tonight’s Impact on AXS TV, New Shirts for KUSHIDA & More, ‘I Believe In Joe Hendry’ Music Video

February 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider reports that Chris Bey vs. KUSHIDA will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, tonight’s show is expected to acknowledge the recent passing of Jerry Jarrett.

ShopImpact.com has new t-shirts available for KUSHIDA, The Time Machine faction with KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns, along with new shirts for KENTA, Bully Ray, Frankie Kazarian, and Dirty Dango.

– Joe Hendry released a new “I Believe In Joe Hendry” music video:

