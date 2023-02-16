– PWInsider reports that Chris Bey vs. KUSHIDA will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, tonight’s show is expected to acknowledge the recent passing of Jerry Jarrett.

– ShopImpact.com has new t-shirts available for KUSHIDA, The Time Machine faction with KUSHIDA and the Motor City Machine Guns, along with new shirts for KENTA, Bully Ray, Frankie Kazarian, and Dirty Dango.

– Joe Hendry released a new “I Believe In Joe Hendry” music video: