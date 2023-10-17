– PWInsider reports that PCO will be finishing up his last appearance with Impact Wrestling this weekend.

– Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace celebrated five years since her debut in Impact yesterday. She wrote on her X account yesterday, “Official 5 year anniversary of my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING today ♥️ Time really does fly.”

Official 5 year anniversary of my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING today ♥️ Time really does fly. pic.twitter.com/wRacC9BN3D — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) October 16, 2023

– Tickets are now available for the Impact Wrestling Lucha Libre Fiesta.