Impact Wrestling News: PCO Finishing Up With Impact This Weekend, Jordynne Grace Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary of Impact Debut, Tickets Available for Lucha Fiesta

October 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling PCO Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that PCO will be finishing up his last appearance with Impact Wrestling this weekend.

– Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace celebrated five years since her debut in Impact yesterday. She wrote on her X account yesterday, “Official 5 year anniversary of my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING today ♥️ Time really does fly.”

– Tickets are now available for the Impact Wrestling Lucha Libre Fiesta.

