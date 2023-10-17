wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: PCO Finishing Up With Impact This Weekend, Jordynne Grace Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary of Impact Debut, Tickets Available for Lucha Fiesta
– PWInsider reports that PCO will be finishing up his last appearance with Impact Wrestling this weekend.
– Former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace celebrated five years since her debut in Impact yesterday. She wrote on her X account yesterday, “Official 5 year anniversary of my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING today ♥️ Time really does fly.”
Official 5 year anniversary of my time with @IMPACTWRESTLING today ♥️
Time really does fly. pic.twitter.com/wRacC9BN3D
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) October 16, 2023
– Tickets are now available for the Impact Wrestling Lucha Libre Fiesta.
