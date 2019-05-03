wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode, Lineup For TV Tapings This Weekend
May 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Here’s what will air tonight on Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel and Twitch:
*Rob Van Dam returns to Impact Wrestling TV.
*Michael Elgin explains why he came to Impact.
*Keira Hogan vs. Rosemary.
– Impact will also hold TV tapings tonight and tomorrow night in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Tonight’s taping includes:
*Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer
*Rosemary vs. Su Yung in a Demon Collar Match.
*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann.
*Knockouts Battle Royal.
*There will be a pre-show meet and greet at 6:15 PM with LAX and Madison Rayne.
Tomorrow’s taping features:
*Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross.
*There will be a pre-show meet and greet at 6:15 with Su Yung, Eddie Edwards and Scarlett Bordeaux.
More Trending Stories
- Mark Henry Says Lio Rush Lied to His Face and Isn’t Managing His Spending Properly
- Carmella and Nikki Bella Deny Rumors That Carmella Dated John Cena
- Booker T On The Sasha Banks Situation: ‘It Is Never Going To Be All About You’
- WWE Reportedly Signed Goldberg For Saudi Arabia Show To Keep Him From AEW