Impact Wrestling News: Preview For Tonight’s Episode, Lineup For TV Tapings This Weekend

May 3, 2019

– Here’s what will air tonight on Impact Wrestling on the Pursuit Channel and Twitch:

*Rob Van Dam returns to Impact Wrestling TV.

*Michael Elgin explains why he came to Impact.

*Keira Hogan vs. Rosemary.

– Impact will also hold TV tapings tonight and tomorrow night in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Tonight’s taping includes:

*Rob Van Dam vs. Tommy Dreamer

*Rosemary vs. Su Yung in a Demon Collar Match.

*Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions LAX vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann.

*Knockouts Battle Royal.

*There will be a pre-show meet and greet at 6:15 PM with LAX and Madison Rayne.

Tomorrow’s taping features:

*Eddie Edwards vs. Killer Kross.

*There will be a pre-show meet and greet at 6:15 with Su Yung, Eddie Edwards and Scarlett Bordeaux.