Impact Wrestling News: The Rascalz vs. AAA Stars Set for Bound for Glory, Video Highlights for This Week’s Impact

October 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– During this week’s Impact Wrestling, AAA stars Aerostar and Taurus were announced to team up with Dr. Wagner Jr. to face The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz) at Bound for Glory. You can check out the announcement below.

Here’s the updated lineup for Bound for Glory 2019. The event is scheduled for October 20 in Chicago, Illinois.

Impact World Championship
Brian Cage (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Impact Knockouts Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Tenille Dashwood

Impact Tag Team Championships (3-Way Match)
The North (c) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Rob Van Dam & Rhino

X-Division Championship Ladder Match
Jake Crist (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Ace Austin vs. TBD

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match
TBA
Winner chooses any championship match

Moose vs. Ken Shamrock

Michael Eglin vs. Naomichi Marufuji

Rascalz vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., Aerostar, and Taurus

– Video highlights are now available for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling. You can check out those highlight clips below.








