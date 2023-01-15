Impact Wrestling News: Raven Works As Producer For Hard to Kill, Knockouts Tag Bumped To Dark Match, Impact Set To Return To Chicago

– PWInsider reports that Raven worked as a producer for last night’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV. He is also working in that role for tonight’s TV taping. It’s unknown if he will have the job full time or not.

– The six-woman tag team match originally set for the Hard to Kill pre-show was instead a dark match before the taping started. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw beat the Death Dollz when Taya Valkyrie was pinned by Shaw. It may get released online at some point.

– Impact is expected to announce a Chicago return soon.