Impact Wrestling News: Recent Tapings Hit Hard By COVID-19, Schedule Of Upcoming Tour Dates, Latest Vlog From Chris Bey

– PWinsider reports that this past weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Florida were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing several issues. Various wrestler and staff members missed the tapings due to medical protocols, either due to testing positive or coming into contact with someone who had.

A source stated the issues were the “worst they had seen” in some time. Due to this, there were several changes and rewrites over the last week.

– Here is Impact’s current schedule of taping dates:

* February 19: No Surrender PPV from the Alamo Center in New Orleans

* February 20: TV taping at the Alamo Center in New Orleans

* March 5: Sacrifice PPV at Paristown Hall in Louisville

* March 6: TV taping at Paristown Hall in Louisville

* March 18: TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

* March 19: TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

* April 23: Rebellion PPV at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY

* April 24: TV taping at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY

– Chris Bey posted his latest vlog online.