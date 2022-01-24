wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Recent Tapings Hit Hard By COVID-19, Schedule Of Upcoming Tour Dates, Latest Vlog From Chris Bey
– PWinsider reports that this past weekend’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Florida were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing several issues. Various wrestler and staff members missed the tapings due to medical protocols, either due to testing positive or coming into contact with someone who had.
A source stated the issues were the “worst they had seen” in some time. Due to this, there were several changes and rewrites over the last week.
– Here is Impact’s current schedule of taping dates:
* February 19: No Surrender PPV from the Alamo Center in New Orleans
* February 20: TV taping at the Alamo Center in New Orleans
* March 5: Sacrifice PPV at Paristown Hall in Louisville
* March 6: TV taping at Paristown Hall in Louisville
* March 18: TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
* March 19: TV taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia
* April 23: Rebellion PPV at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY
* April 24: TV taping at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, NY
– Chris Bey posted his latest vlog online.