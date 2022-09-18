Impact Wrestling News: Schedule of Impact Tapings For Rest of 2022, Free Matches From Impact’s Past, Reaction to Lou D’Angeli’s Signing

– This is the schedule for Impact Wrestling tapings through the rest of the year.

September 23: Victory Road in Nashville, TN at Skyway Studios.

September 24: TV Tapings in Nashville at Skyway Studios.

October 7: Bound for Glory in Albany, NY at the Washington Avenue Armory.

October 21: TV tapings in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Casino.

October 22: TV tapings in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Casino.

November 18: Over Drive PPV in Louisville, KY at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

November 19: TV Taping in Louisville, KY at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

December 9: PPV in Pembroke Pines, FL at Charles Dodge Center.

December 10: TV taping in Pembroke Pines, FL at Charles Dodge Center.

– PWInsider reports there has been a lot of excitement about Lou D’Angeli recently joining the company.

– Impact has released several videos with free matches, including the entire Lockdown 2008 PPV.