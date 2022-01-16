Impact Wrestling News: Scott D’Amore Thanks Matt Striker For His Work With the Company, D’Amore Attends GCW Event, AXS TV To Air More Classic Impact PPVs

– In a post on Twitter, Scott D’Amore thanked Matt Striker for his work with Impact Wrestling. Striker worked there for a full year. Tom Hannifan was hired as the new lead play-by-play announcer earlier this month.

D’Amore wrote: “Now that @IMPACTWRESTLING #HardToKlll & this weeks #IMPACTonAXSTV episode are done I’d like to take a moment and thank @AsleepOnThBeach for his time with us. I asked Matt to join us at the beginning of the pandemic. It’s always great to work with a friend of 20+ years. #ThankYou”

– D’Amore was in attendance at last night’s GCW event in Detroit.

– AXS TV will air TNA Turning Point 2011 on Thursday and Sacrifice 2012 on January 27.