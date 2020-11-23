Impact Wrestling News: Scott D’Amore To Match Donations To Melissa Coates, Impact Plus Relaunches, Kenzie Paige Joins The Company

– Scott D’Amore noted on Twitter that he plans to match 100% of the donations to Melissa Coates, a wrestler that had to have leg amputated. A GoFundMe has been set up for her, which you can donate to here.

He wrote: “Every wanted to be able to do more? This is your chance. Anybody who donates to Melissa’s cause in the next 48 hours I will match dollar for dollar. Every dollar you can spare has double the value.”

Every wanted to be able to do more? This is your chance.

Anybody who donates to Melissa’s cause in the next 48 hours I will match dollar for dollar. Every dollar you can spare has double the value.https://t.co/bk7lZQ7HaB — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) November 23, 2020

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling recently relaunched its Impact+ streaming service, so subscribers will need to sign back in with a new sign-up process to move their account information to the new version.

The app now has a linear stream like the WWE Network, as well as a live programming grid guide. There’s no information on upcoming broadcasts at this time, however. The only independent wrestling available at this time is Ethan Page’s Alpha-1 Wrestling, Smash Wrestling, Gallows’ Georgia-based Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

– Kenzie Paige recently revealed that she has joined the company’s roster.