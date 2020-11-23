wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling News: Scott D’Amore To Match Donations To Melissa Coates, Impact Plus Relaunches, Kenzie Paige Joins The Company

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Scott D’Amore noted on Twitter that he plans to match 100% of the donations to Melissa Coates, a wrestler that had to have leg amputated. A GoFundMe has been set up for her, which you can donate to here.

He wrote: “Every wanted to be able to do more? This is your chance. Anybody who donates to Melissa’s cause in the next 48 hours I will match dollar for dollar. Every dollar you can spare has double the value.

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling recently relaunched its Impact+ streaming service, so subscribers will need to sign back in with a new sign-up process to move their account information to the new version.

The app now has a linear stream like the WWE Network, as well as a live programming grid guide. There’s no information on upcoming broadcasts at this time, however. The only independent wrestling available at this time is Ethan Page’s Alpha-1 Wrestling, Smash Wrestling, Gallows’ Georgia-based Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood.

– Kenzie Paige recently revealed that she has joined the company’s roster.

