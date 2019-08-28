Impact Wrestling News: Soccer Players Attending Impact TV Tapings, The Young Bucks Throwback Match Against Team 3D, CM Punk NWA-TNA Debut Clip

– Impact Wrestling has announced that pro soccer players will be attending Impact Wrestling TV tapings in September at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check out the full press release below.

IMPACT Wrestling Welcomes Professional Soccer Players To TV Tapings, Sept. 5-6, At Sam’s Town Live In Las Vegas

Members of Las Vegas Lights FC, which plays in the USL Championship, will be attending the IMPACT Wrestling TV Tapings on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas – and plans for a Ceremonial First-Kick are being finalized, IMPACT executives confirmed.

The soccer contingent will be led by Sammy Ochoa, who will be attending with his kids, and goalie Angel Alvarez.

Ochoa, 32, a forward, has been playing professionally since 2006 and his international career has included time with the Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer (MLS). He has played for the Lights for the past two seasons and tallied 10 goals, which is tied for the franchise record.

Alvarez, born and raised in Las Vegas, graduated from Rancho High School and was named the Goalkeeper of the Year by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a senior in 2015. He has been playing professionally since 2018.

The Lights made their debut in 2018 and play their home games at Cashman Field. The Lights are coached by U.S. soccer legend Eric Wynalda, and the team’s next home match is Sept. 7.

The 32-team USL is sanctioned by the United States Soccer Federation as a Division II Professional League.

Lights mascot, Cash The Soccer Rocker, also will be attending the IMPACT show on Sept. 5.

IMPACT Wrestling is holding TV Tapings at Sam’s Town Live on both Thursday and Friday, September 5-6, with the action starting both nights at 6 p.m. The Las Vegas shows will feature the return of wrestling/MMA legend Ken Shamrock, who plans to address Moose following a series of extremely personal tweets. Also appearing at the IMPACT shows in Las Vegas: Rhyno, TJP, Sami Callihan and reigning World Champion Brian Cage, along with Knockouts Tessa Blanchard, Madison Rayne, Tenille Dashwood and reigning champion Taya Valkyrie.