– PWInsider reports that former Impact Wrestling World Champion Steve Maclin suffered an injury in his match against Alex Shelley at yesterday’s Down under Tour Night 1 event. Maclin was originally scheduled to face Frankie Kazarian at today’s event, but he was forced to withdraw due to the injury.

Per PWInsider, Maclin’s injury is legitimate and not an angle. His status moving forward will be determined later on, and he will reportedly receive further evaluation after returning to the United States.

– PWInsider also reports that the Australia tour was hugely positive, and the promotion’s first international dates since 2018 were a major morale boost for everyone involved with the company. Other than Scott D’Amore and another production staff member, the tour used a local production team that had reportedly never worked on professional wrestling programming before.

As a result, the production team had a learn a lot on the job, which explains why Night 2 had superior production values. Also, the shows were basically built from scratch.

– Lastly, PWInsider reports that Impact took part in community outreach events at local school during the tour. The trip was sponsored by the local city government, and it was said to have been well received. Additionally, Impact Wrestling is now looking to set up similar tours in the near future.