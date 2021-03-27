wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Suicide vs. Brian Myers Slated for Next Week, LAX vs. The Rascalz MOTW, Top 5 Greatest James Storm Matches
– Impact Wrestling announced today that Suicide will face Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The show will air on Tuesday, March 30 at 8:00 pm EST:
Suicide faces @Myers_Wrestling TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/aNOlFM6Ppe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 27, 2021
Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s Impact on AXS TV:
* Suicide vs. Brian Myers
* Havok & Nevaeh vs. Fire & Flava
* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. TJP & Josh Alexander
* Kenny Omega & Don Callis appear
– Impact Wrestling released a match between LAX and The Rascalz from June 7, 2019 as the Impact Match of the Week:
For another match video, Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha from Tuesday’s Before The Impact is also available:
– Impact spotlighted the Top 5 Greatest James Storm Matches this week:
More Trending Stories
- More Details On Cody & Brandi Rhodes’ New Reality Show On TNT, AEW Wanting To Grow Female Audience
- Note On Recent Change In Triple H’s Availability To NXT Talent
- Lance Storm Reacts To News That Peacock Will Censor WWE Content
- Peacock To Review 17,000 Hours of WWE Content, WWE Network Removing Same Content