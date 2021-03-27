Impact Wrestling News: Suicide vs. Brian Myers Slated for Next Week, LAX vs. The Rascalz MOTW, Top 5 Greatest James Storm Matches

– Impact Wrestling announced today that Suicide will face Brian Myers on next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The show will air on Tuesday, March 30 at 8:00 pm EST:

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s Impact on AXS TV:

* Suicide vs. Brian Myers

* Havok & Nevaeh vs. Fire & Flava

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. TJP & Josh Alexander

* Kenny Omega & Don Callis appear

– Impact Wrestling released a match between LAX and The Rascalz from June 7, 2019 as the Impact Match of the Week:

For another match video, Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha from Tuesday’s Before The Impact is also available:

– Impact spotlighted the Top 5 Greatest James Storm Matches this week: