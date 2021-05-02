Impact Wrestling News: Taylor Wilde to be Featured on Impact in 60, Slammiversary Preview, New Videos

– The May 13 episode of Impact in 60 will feature Taylor Wilde. Wilde recently made her return to Impact Wrestling last month. The episode will debut at 10:00 pm EST on AXS TV.

– Impact released a new preview clip for Slammiversary 2021, which is slated for pay-per-view later this July. You can check out that promo clip below:

– Impact recently released the following videos, including the latest Impact Backstage, the Top 5 Must-See Moments from the latest Impact, and James Storm vs. Deaner from the 4/29 episode of BTI:







