Impact Wrestling News: Tessa Blanchard Says Taya Valkyrie Isn’t On Her Level, LAX Talk About Impact Homecoming, Top 5 Craziest Moments From Impact Tag Match

January 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tessa Blanchard Impact Wrestling Champ II

– As we previously noted, Tessa Blanchard said that she respects Gail Kim, but warned her to stay out of her way. This resulted in a comment from Taya Valkyrie, who Blanchard said isn’t on her level.

– Impact Wrestling has posted a video looking at the top five craziest moments from his week’s 10-man tag match on Impact. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and The Rascalz defeated Matt Sydal, Ethan Page, and oVe.

– Impact has also posted a new promo for LAX, who face the Lucha Bros. at Impact Homecoming.

