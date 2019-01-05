Impact Wrestling News: Tessa Blanchard Says Taya Valkyrie Isn’t On Her Level, LAX Talk About Impact Homecoming, Top 5 Craziest Moments From Impact Tag Match

– As we previously noted, Tessa Blanchard said that she respects Gail Kim, but warned her to stay out of her way. This resulted in a comment from Taya Valkyrie, who Blanchard said isn’t on her level.

“I have a lot of respect for Gail Kim… But, just because I respect her, and respect her work, doesn’t mean I won’t steamroll her if she gets in my way.” @Tess_Blanchard spoke to @TGPWeb ahead of #IMPACTHomecoming this Sunday! HERE: https://t.co/fHIJsEreyL pic.twitter.com/E1G0geK7aa — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 4, 2019

The only “steamrolling” that’s going to go on is me through you….. see you Sunday. https://t.co/w93ZJLQAhx — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 4, 2019

The only reason you’re even deemed relevant right now is because you’ll be facing ME. You’re good, taya… but you’re not on my level. Plain and simple. https://t.co/IMeollYL7G — Tessa Blanchard (@Tess_Blanchard) January 4, 2019

– Impact Wrestling has posted a video looking at the top five craziest moments from his week’s 10-man tag match on Impact. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and The Rascalz defeated Matt Sydal, Ethan Page, and oVe.

– Impact has also posted a new promo for LAX, who face the Lucha Bros. at Impact Homecoming.