Impact Wrestling News: Tessa Blanchard Sympathizes With Charlotte Flair, Note On Impact On Verizon FIOS-DVR, Andy Douglas and Chris Harris Backstage

– After Charlotte Flair posted a defense of being a legacy wrestler, Tessa Blanchard posted a supportive reply.

– PWInisder reports that Verizon FIOS does not list Impact Wrestling as airing on The Pursuit Channel this Friday. That means those wanting to record it with their DVR will have to do so manually by recording that block of time. It’s also currently not listed for next week.

– Andy Douglas and Chris Harris were both backstage last night at the Impact tapings. Douglas, who competed as one half of the Naturals, is now retired and working full-time as a chiropractor. He was backstage helping out some of the talent.