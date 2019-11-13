Impact Wrestling News: Throwback Show Concept Set for Nov. 23, Lineup for Next Week’s Impact, Update on Hard to Kill Ticket Sales

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling will have a “throwback pro ‘rasslin conept” show on its upcoming November 23 episode. It will reportedly be similar to WWE’s Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

– Impact Wrestling has announced the following lineup for next week’s episode. It will air on Tuesday, November 19 on AXS TV.

* Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Brian Cage

* Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie & John E. Bravo – handicap match

* The Rascalz vs. The Deaners vs. Reno Scum vs. Desi Hit Squad

– Tickets for Impact’s Hard to Kill will go on sale on Thursday, November 14. General admission tickets will start to go on sale on the following Monday (Nov. 18).