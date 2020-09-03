wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Top 5 Impact Moments for This Week, Impact in 60 Lineup for Sept. 15, Full Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson Match
September 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released the Top 5 Must See Moments from this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV:
– Impact in 60 on September 15 is going to showcases Best 2 out of 3 Fall matchups. The show will feature Low Ki vs. Sonjay Dutt and also Jeff Jarrett vs. Kurt Angle.
– Impact released the full Kurt Angle vs. Mr. Anderson Ladder Match from April 5, 2010. That video is available below.
