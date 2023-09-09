Impact Wrestling News: Travel Issues For Impact Talent This Weekend, Jason Hotch Expecting First Child This Weekend, Josh Alexander Headed To UK

– PWInsider reports that some talent had issues with flight delays when trying to get to the White Plains airport. This was due to different weather in different areas of the country. White Plains is the smallest airport in the New York City area and has fewer flights. So when an issue pops up, it affects other flights. Eventually, all talent made it to the shows this weekend.

– Jason Hotch is missing this weekend’s shows because he is expecting his first child this weekend.

– Josh Alexander will work the UK tour next month.